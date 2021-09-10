Ravencoin, ICON Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 35.29% to $40.61 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $3.80 billion, a 6.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,393,688,032.

Circulating Supply: 403,689,901.74

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 844,147,279.29

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 211,642,319.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 671,559,217.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,275,967.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21

Max Supply: 720,000,000

Circulating Supply: 19,723,058

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.99% to $5.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 11.67 million, which is 0.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,410,310,047 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,812,187

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 129,577,886.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 71,660,220,128

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,621,725,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,028,553,973.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 46,585,282,244

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

Powered by CoinGecko API