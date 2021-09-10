Ravencoin, ICON Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 35.29% to $40.61 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $3.80 billion, a 6.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 16,393,688,032.
Circulating Supply: 403,689,901.74
Max Supply: Not Available
- Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 27.05% at $6.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.60 billion, which is 11.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,671,739,242.
Circulating Supply: 844,147,279.29
Max Supply: Not Available
- Mina Protocol (CRYPTO: MINA) rose 18.83% to $5.87 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $367.70 million, which is 8.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MINA’s estimated market cap is $1,237,902,637 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 211,642,319.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- ICON (CRYPTO: ICX) increased by 18.58% to $1.84. ICON’s current trading volume totals $451.84 million, a 5.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,236,637,091.
Circulating Supply: 671,559,217.14
Max Supply: Not Available
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) is up 16.24% at $365.77. The trading volume for this coin is currently $280.30 million, which is 4.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $4,855,944,188.
Circulating Supply: 13,275,967.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 14.72% to $48.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.02 billion, which is 5.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 10,569,420,274.
Circulating Supply: 220,286,577.21
Max Supply: 720,000,000
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) increased by 10.44% to $223.55. The trading volume for this coin is currently $409.63 million, which is 4.44% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,393,355,781.
Circulating Supply: 19,723,058
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.99% to $5.69 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 11.67 million, which is 0.29% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $2,410,310,047 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.86% to $45870 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $38.06 billion, which is 0.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BTC’s estimated market cap is $863,070,191,091.
Circulating Supply: 18,812,187
Max Supply: 21,000,000
- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) fell 1.75% to $57.46 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum Classic’s current trading volume totals $3.42 billion, a 0.1% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ETC’s estimated market cap is $7,446,232,595.
Circulating Supply: 129,577,886.25
Max Supply: Not Available
- TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 1.72% to $0.09 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.65 billion, which is 0.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,500,217,876.
Circulating Supply: 71,660,220,128
Max Supply: Not Available
- Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) declined by 1.71% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $115.46 million, a 0.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,129,977,307 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 9,621,725,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) decreased by 1.71% to $29.72 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.73 billion, which is 1.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $DOT’s estimated market cap is $30,606,056,236.
Circulating Supply: 1,028,553,973.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) declined by 1.62% to $1.08 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $5.71 billion, a 0.45% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 50,277,523,641.
Circulating Supply: 46,585,282,244
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
