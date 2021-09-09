Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 2% higher at around $46,791.80 on Thursday.

Ethereum is trading 3.6% higher at around $3,509 on Thursday.

Marathon Digital shares are also trading higher after the company announced DMG Blockchain will join Marathon's mining pool, MaraPool.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 6.8% at $39.82 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 4.2% at $31.65 per share.

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020.

Bit Digital is trading higher by 2.7% at $11.38 per share.