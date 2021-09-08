fbpx

Ethereum Holds Critical Level

byMark Putrino
September 8, 2021 11:01 am
Ethereum Holds Critical Level

So far, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has held above the important $3,350 level. There’s support at this level because it was important resistance.

After ETH traded higher than $3,350, many of the investors who sold it there regret their decisions to do so. Many of these remorseful sellers decide to buy it back.

But they will only do so if they can get it for the same price they sold at. This way they can mentally erase their mistake.

As a result, they place their buy orders at $3,350. If there are enough of these buy orders, it will cause support to form as it has here.

If this level continues to hold over the next few days there’s a good chance there is some type of rebound. But if it breaks, look for the downtrend to continue.

eth_14.png

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Ark Invest Says These 3 Categories Are Driving The Explosive NFT Growth

Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Ark Invest Says These 3 Categories Are Driving The Explosive NFT Growth

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bull Ark Invest has identified three categories driving the “explosion in growth” of non fungible tokens or NFTs. read more
How Is 'Ethereum Killer' Solana Bucking The Crypto Crash That Has Proven Brutal For All Other Major Cryptocurrencies?

How Is 'Ethereum Killer' Solana Bucking The Crypto Crash That Has Proven Brutal For All Other Major Cryptocurrencies?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), often described as an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer, continues to rally despite major cryptocurrencies taking a beating on Tuesday. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plummet As El Salvador's First Day Of Adoption Coincides With Crypto Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plummet As El Salvador's First Day Of Adoption Coincides With Crypto Crash

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), plunged on the day El Salvador announced it was adopting the apex cryptocurrency as legal tender with global cryptocurrency market capitalization falling 12.01% to $2.08 trillion. read more
Is The Ethereum Correction Over?

Is The Ethereum Correction Over?

It looked like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was going to crash into a wall of sellers... and it sure did. It's undergoing a significant correction, but there’s a chance the sell-off may be over, at least for now. read more