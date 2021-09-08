fbpx

Steph Curry Joins Kevin O'Leary In Taking Equity Stake In Crypto Exchange FTX

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 8, 2021 11:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Steph Curry Joins Kevin O'Leary In Taking Equity Stake In Crypto Exchange FTX

A day after declaring he was “just getting started in the crypto game,” NBA star Stephen Curry has signed on as an ambassador to the crypto exchange FTX.

What Happened: The three-time NBA champion has signed a partnership that will see him serve as FTX’s global ambassador, according to a press release from FTX on Tuesday. 

As part of the agreement, Curry will also receive an equity stake in FTX.

"I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," said Curry.

"FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

FTX’s 29-year-old founder Sam Bankman-Fried also commented on the crypto exchange’s partnership with Curry.

"After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX's core values,” said Bankman-Fried.

Curry joins NFL athlete Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary as FTX brand ambassadors.

“Finally solved my compliance problems with cryptocurrencies I'm going to use FTX to increase my allocation and use the platform to manage my portfolios [sic],” O’Leary said at the time.

Price Action: At press time, the crypto exchange’s native token FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) was trading at $69.10. 

FTT has rallied by more than 20% over the past seven days, even touching an all-time high of $83.41 earlier this week.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General

Related Articles

El Salvador's Capital Sees Violent Protests Against Bitcoin Adoption: Report

El Salvador's Capital Sees Violent Protests Against Bitcoin Adoption: Report

Angry mobs gathered in El Salvador's capital city to protest the country's adoption of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a legal tender. read more
Ethereum Holds Critical Level

Ethereum Holds Critical Level

So far, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has held above the important $3,350 level. There’s support at this level because it was important resistance. read more
Inside The Doge Pound: NFT's Founder On Dogecoin-Inspired Project, Puppies And What's Next

Inside The Doge Pound: NFT's Founder On Dogecoin-Inspired Project, Puppies And What's Next

The Doge Pound (@TheDogePoundNFT) is an increasingly popular NFT project on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain consisting of 10,000 unique art pieces depicting what it calls "doges." read more
Apple To Open Doors To NFTs On iOS

Apple To Open Doors To NFTs On iOS

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently loosened the rules of its iOS App Store, and some experts expect this to have a major impact on read more