Steph Curry Joins Kevin O'Leary In Taking Equity Stake In Crypto Exchange FTX

A day after declaring he was “just getting started in the crypto game,” NBA star Stephen Curry has signed on as an ambassador to the crypto exchange FTX.

What Happened: The three-time NBA champion has signed a partnership that will see him serve as FTX’s global ambassador, according to a press release from FTX on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, Curry will also receive an equity stake in FTX.

"I'm excited to partner with a company that demystifies the crypto space and eliminates the intimidation factor for first-time users," said Curry.

"FTX is likeminded when it comes to giving back to the community in meaningful ways and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

FTX’s 29-year-old founder Sam Bankman-Fried also commented on the crypto exchange’s partnership with Curry.

"After meeting and speaking with Stephen, it was clear that he is a seamless fit for FTX. His tireless commitment to charity alongside a ferocious work ethic to become the greatest in any arena he steps foot in, whether it is basketball, investing or business, perfectly align with FTX's core values,” said Bankman-Fried.

Curry joins NFL athlete Tom Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary as FTX brand ambassadors.

“Finally solved my compliance problems with cryptocurrencies I'm going to use FTX to increase my allocation and use the platform to manage my portfolios [sic],” O’Leary said at the time.

Price Action: At press time, the crypto exchange’s native token FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) was trading at $69.10.

FTT has rallied by more than 20% over the past seven days, even touching an all-time high of $83.41 earlier this week.