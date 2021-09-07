Steph Curry Asks Crypto Community For Advice On First Steps: Here's What People Said

Three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry, who plays point guard for the Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday tweeted that he is "just getting started" in the crypto space and looking for advice.

Curry asked, "Just getting started in the crypto game… y'all got any advice?"

Replying to his tweet, Michael Saylor, founder and CEO of software company MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), tweeted, "Steph, I spent more than a thousand hours considering this question and chose Bitcoin. So far, I have purchased more than $3 billion in Bitcoin because I think it's the future of the digital property."

Last month Saylor announced in a tweet his firm had purchased an additional 3,907 Bitcoin for about $177 million in cash at an average price of $45,294 per BTC.

Accumulating Bitcoin is MicroStrategy's primary objective, and the company is funneling all of the capital that it can amass to pursue it.

Media baron Gary Vaynerchuk also responded to Curry, saying, "50 hours of homework." What he was actually suggesting to Curry is that 50 hours of homework is needed to enter the crypto space.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady responded to Curry and said, "Whatever you do…don’t laser eyes!"

Apart from these, other big names in the crypto industry that came to Curry's aid included Crypto Cobain and Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer at the Human Rights Foundation and outspoken Bitcoin booster.

Notably, finance columnist and staunch crypto critic Frances Coppola replied to the NBA star's request with just one word: "Don't."

Curry's venture into the crypto market is significant as he recently bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT for 55 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or $180,000.

Soon after the purchase, he updated his Twitter profile picture to his ape.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club consists of 10,000 randomly generated NFTs built on Ethereum, and it is one of the hottest NFTs on the market. The bored apes' NFTs have over 170 characteristics like outfits, headwear, fur, facial expressions and more.

