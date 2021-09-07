New Doge Chicken Restaurant Pops Up In Los Angeles With Doge Stamped Buns, Plans For More Units And NFTs

A ghost kitchen in Los Angeles, California is the latest company to take advantage of a large following of people interested in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

About Doge Chicken: Located at 3212 E. Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles, California, Doge Chicken is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Customers can order takeout and delivery from the restaurant which promises “deliciousness in a sandwich.”

The restaurant offers items such as a Doge Chicken Sandwich, chicken tenders and Doge Fries. Each sandwich features a Doge stamped bun, featuring the Dogecoin logo.

Loaded Doge fries include coleslaw, fried chicken tender pieces, pickles and Moon Sauce.

The concept was launched by a team of four from the Bay Area who said they were lucky enough to get into Dogecoin early and secured a lot of funding for the restaurant through Dogecoin.

What’s Next: Plans for the restaurant include adding additional locations, accepting Dogecoin as a form of payment and adding merchandise.

“Our location is what is known as a ghost kitchen. This means we have no indoor/walk-in area for customers,” the company tweeted. “The primary reason we chose to run out of a ghost kitchen is that the cost of the storefront was just too much for us.”

The company has plans to launch additional storefronts around the world with “badass signage and insane décor.”

Doge Chicken plans to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment and is also exploring offering discounts for customers that pay using Dogecoin.

The company plans to sell its Moon Sauce online, with Dogecoin the only form of payment accepted. And, with the money raised through Moon Sauce, the company is exploring launching an NFT project.

“We will most likely implement a profit-share of the project or the business as a whole for the NFT owners,” stated the company.

Photo: Courtesy Doge Chicken