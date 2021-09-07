fbpx

Money Never Sleeps: What You Need to Know About the Upcoming Trading Competition

byKim Griffin
September 7, 2021 8:09 am
Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash

Investing in crypto on your own can be a pretty daunting task when you’re starting out. But the longer you invest and pay attention to trends in the ever-shifting crypto markets, the more you understand the relationship between what happens in the world and your bottom line. Some people go into the market with this knowledge in their pockets, and others have to learn along the way.

If you think you have a great trading strategy, maybe it’s time to put it to the test. And what better way to test your skills than with a good old competition to show off your investment expertise.

What is a Trading Competition?

A trading competition is exactly what it sounds like: investors and fund managers competing to see who’s managed portfolio performs the best. SolStreet Finance ran such a competition on the Solana devnet (with no real money at stake) as part of their Money Never Sleeps series during the month of August 2021, called The Wolf of SolStreet.

The competition included creating a portfolio, with the ability to trade this portfolio actively, using crypto assets like Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The winners of best overall return on investments (ROIs), best Sharpe ratio, and most individual investors each won prizes in the form of SolStreet’s STRT tokens. Plus, the winners of each category received a one-of-a-kind SolStreet non-fungible token (NFT) to keep or trade at their leisure.

The Winners so Far and What’s Next

Over 50,000 people competed in the August competition, which vindicated SolStreet’s decision to choose the high-performance Solana blockchain. The exciting event produced 1,503 prize winners that received about $120,000 worth of rewards.

To continue on the success of Money Never Sleeps, SolStreet put together a 2nd competition called Good Fill Hunting that began on August 30, 2021, and will run through September 13. But this time, there are 300,000 STRT tokens (est. $180,000) up for grabs across 4 competition categories.

The categories include:

  • ROI for investors
  • Best STRT score for fund managers
  • Best ROI for fund managers
  • Most fees generated for fund managers

The top 500 participants in the fund categories will receive prizes at the end, and so will the top 1,000 investors. Not only that, but whoever takes 1st place in each category will receive an exclusive Good Fill Hunting NFT that you can’t get anywhere else.

While entries for Good Fill Hunting are now closed, the third and final competition in the Money Never Sleeps series will be kicking off in October, with an enormous 500,000 STRT prize pool (est. $300,000).

Getting in on the Action

If you think you have the trading skills it takes to compete, here’s all you have to do to enter the third competition in the Money Never Sleeps series: Complete the entry form, follow SolStreet Finance on Twitter and retweet this post. Then join SolStreet’s Discord channel, and you’re in the running to win some great prizes as you go head to head with your fellow investors.

The competition is just around the corner, so be sure to sign up today.

