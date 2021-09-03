fbpx

Reese Witherspoon Buys Into Ethereum And Gets A Taste Of Crypto Twitter With Bitcoin, Dogecoin Backers Sending In Pitches

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 2, 2021 11:39 pm
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has gained a new backer and it is the “Legally Blonde” fame actress Reese Witherspoon, and Twitteratis have a lot to say.

What Happened: Witherspoon announced on Thursday that she had purchased her first-ever ETH. 

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Youtuber, social media star, and boxer Logan Paul responded by offering Witherspoon a non fungible token or NFT from the World of Women collection. The project behind the collection aims to foster diversity in the NFT space. 

The actor’s purchase of her first ETH did not go unnoticed by Bitcoiners, who expounded on the merits of their favorite coin. 

Cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor Lark Davis were among the people who welcomed Witherspoon’s first step into cryptocurrency. 

Adherents of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, also pitched their coin at Witherspoon. Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said in a Tweet that he liked the 1999 film “Election.”

 

Why It Matters: Ethereum has soared 20.84% in the last seven days. Since the year began, the cryptocurrency co-founded by Vitalik Buterin has shot up 416.33%. At press time, ETH traded 0.27% higher at $3,770.34 over 24 hours.

See Also: This Investment Strategist Says He May Sell All His Bitcoin To Go All-In On Ethereum: Here's Why

A lot of appreciation in Ethereum lately has been due to the NFT buzz, a space that is dominated by Ethereum. The cryptocurrency has also received a push thanks to the DeFi and DApp segments.

Ethereum’s smart contract capability, DeFi potential, upcoming shift to a proof-of-stake model, and speed and scalability are just some of the reasons that the six-year-old cryptocurrency is thought to have an intrinsic value.

Cryptocurrencies have attracted all manner of celebrities in recent years. SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Dallas Mavericks and “Shark Tank” fame Mark Cuban, Rapper Snoop Dogg, “Game of Thrones” actor Maisie Williams are just some of the few that have recently been discussing digital money.

Read Next: This Little-Known OTC Stock Jumped 77% Today — Thanks To Dogecoin

Photo: By David Torcivia on Flickr

