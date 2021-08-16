fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.82
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
355.39
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.02
445.90
+ 0%

Mark Cuban Reveals How Much Dogecoin He Owns

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 16, 2021 6:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Cuban Reveals How Much Dogecoin He Owns

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has disclosed how much he personally owns in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: Cuban, a big advocate of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies, said on Twitter that he personally owns $494 worth of Dogecoin. Based on Dogecoin’s price of $0.3360 at press time, the holdings amount to about 1,470 dogecoins.

The Mavs have what we sold in merch. I personally own $494 worth of DOGE

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 15, 2021

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

However, fans of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw Cuban’s disclosure as an opportunity to poke fun at his Dogecoin holdings.

A Twitter user accused Cuban of jumping on the Doge bandwagon just to boost his following.

wtf you were on a roll up until this. $494? Practice what you preach. How could you have significant holdings in TITAN but only hold $494 in DOGE?Feels like your jumping on the doge bandwagon just to boost your following

— Mo$ (@sourappL) August 15, 2021

Another Bitcoin fan said Cuban was “smart enough” not to invest $494,000 in Dogecoin.

No, he means exactly that. $494 @mcuban is smart enough to not put in $494k. Like he said, he’s just having fun with it and the community. #doge is fun, and so is the community. Fun doesn’t = a sound investment. Money put into doge is different than any other expense.

— Bitcoin_Oracle (@oracle_btc) August 16, 2021

See Also: Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Higher Today?

Why It Matters: Nevertheless, Cuban has supported Dogecoin while also acknowledging the cryptocurrency's joke origin.

In March, the Dallas Mavericks began to accept Dogecoin as a means of payment for Mavs tickets and merchandise. Cuban revealed in April that Maverick’s sales in Dogecoin jumped up over 550% compared to the prior month.

In an interview with CNBC Friday, the “Shark Tank” fame investor said Dogecoin is the strongest cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange.

Cuban also said in May that he believes Dogecoin has the potential to become a useful currency if more companies adopt the meme cryptocurrency for their products and services.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 13.9% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.3360 at press time.
Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 14% higher over 24 hours at $0.3376 early Monday. What’s Moving? DOGE has spiked 40.04% over a seven-day period at press time.  read more

Dogecoin Shoots Up Over 17%, Bitcoin, Ethereum Continue To Soar But Roadblocks Just Ahead

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up on Sunday evening and was the top gainer as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.46% to $2.04 trillion. What Happened: The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency bounced higher by 17.44% to $0.34 at press time. DOGE has shot up 47.66% for the week. read more

Why 'Dogecoin To 1 Dollar' Is Trending On US Twitter Today

The hashtag #DogeCoinTo1Dollar is trending on Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform at press time. What Happened: Youtuber Matt Wallace called for the trend on the social media network on Sunday.  read more

Dogecoin Growth Based On 'Hype And Trends,' Those Calling For Moonshot Show 'No Understanding of The Market,' Says CEO Of Tim-Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

The growth of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) can be credited to “hype and trends” and people calling for the meme cryptocurrency’s moonshot have “no understanding of the market,” according to the CEO of Tim Draper-backed crypto exchange Unocoin Technologies. read more