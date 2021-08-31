fbpx

Institutions Load Up On $24M Of ETH, ADA, SOL As BTC Records 8 Consecutive Weeks Of Outflows

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 31, 2021 10:29 am
Institutions Load Up On $24M Of ETH, ADA, SOL As BTC Records 8 Consecutive Weeks Of Outflows

What Happened: Market-leading altcoins amassed significant gains from institutional funds over the past seven days as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to record outflows for an eighth consecutive week.

According to the latest CoinShares report examining weekly digital asset flows, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) reported $10.1 million in inflows this week – its largest on record.

ADA, now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has consistently seen massive inflows over the past few weeks. The token’s price has rallied by over 100% over the past month, driven by momentum surrounding its upcoming Alonzo hard fork that will bring smart contract functionality to the blockchain.

Read Also: What is Cardano?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is another crypto asset that institutions have been paying attention to of late. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain has rallied by 200% since the beginning of the month and has continued to hit fresh all-time highs.

Last week, SOL saw $7.1 million in inflows from institutions. Since the end of last week, the token’s price has already appreciated over 50%. This week, SOL saw $2.7 million in inflows, and market sentiment surrounding the coin remained high.

Institutional sentiment towards the leading altcoin Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), too, appears to have picked up. ETH saw an influx of $17.2 million this week, after months of recording moderate inflows, and now represents 32% of total digital asset AUM.

Read Also: What is Solana?

However, the same can’t be said for the market-leading crypto-asset Bitcoin, which recorded $3.8 million in outflows over the week.  According to CoinShares, 14 out of the last 18 weeks have seen outflows from Bitcoin.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $47,601, gaining just 0.70% over the past 24-hours. Ethereum was up by 7.30% over the same period, trading at a price of $3,414. Cardano was trading at $2.78, and Solana was trading at an all-time high of $125.22.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

