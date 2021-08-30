fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.76
372.28
+ 1%
BTC/USD
+ 944.92
47788.79
+ 2.02%
DIA
-0.17
354.74
-0.05%
SPY
+ 1.88
448.37
+ 0.42%
TLT
-0.23
149.69
-0.15%
GLD
-0.88
171.07
-0.51%

Monday's Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
August 30, 2021 10:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday's Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 121.22% to $9.69. The trading volume for this coin is currently $600.46 million, which is 14.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,054,634,226.
    Circulating Supply: 133,468,661
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 59.14% to $0.81 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $723.01 million, a 7.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $1,959,980,597 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
  • Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO: PERP) increased by 24.81% to $22.76. Perpetual Protocol’s current trading volume totals $130.45 million, a 2.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $PERP’s estimated market cap is $1,012,104,437.
    Circulating Supply: 44,825,204.43
    Max Supply: 150,000,000
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) increased by 13.99% to $159.04. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $118.90 million, a 0.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,108,295,174.
    Circulating Supply: 19,659,425
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 9.42% at $27.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $352.61 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,715,484,572.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 7.67% to $100.22 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.39 billion, which is 1.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $28,932,600,881.
    Circulating Supply: 290,944,475.82
    Max Supply: 488,630,611
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) rose 4.5% to $25.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $405.63 million, which is 1.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,507,658,638.
    Circulating Supply: 59,520,124.86
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.65% to $1.12 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $2.82 billion, a 0.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $52,078,439,162 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 46,513,604,835
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 1.59% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 55.19 million, which is 0.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $1,721,074,278 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.58% to $13.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.29 million, which is 0.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,023,280,210.
    Circulating Supply: 77,927,202
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.54% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 205.45 million, which is 0.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $3,461,852,094 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.18% to $286.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 234.71 million, which is 0.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,135,338,378.
    Circulating Supply: 17,983,284.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.17% to $2.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $429.01 million, which is 1.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,964,948,204 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 934,331,121.4
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Decred (CRYPTO: DCR) declined by 1.06% to $171.36 over the past 24 hours. Decred’s current trading volume totals $21.94 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DCR’s estimated market cap is $2,270,392,223 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 13,264,378.62
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Binance's BNB Tumbles More Than 3% In 24 hours

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has decreased 3.3% over the past 24 hours to $469.98, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $489.07 to its current price. read more

Cardano Tumbles More Than 3% In 24 hours

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price has decreased 3.25% over the past 24 hours to $2.8, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $2.85 to its current price. read more

Solana's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price rose 7.67% to $100.22. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 40.0% gain, moving from $71.5 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $101.57. read more

Cryptocurrency Elrond Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Elrond's (CRYPTO: EGLD) price has decreased 4.79% over the past 24 hours to $136.14, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $157.21 to its current price. read more