Monday's Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 121.22% to $9.69. The trading volume for this coin is currently $600.46 million, which is 14.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,054,634,226.

Circulating Supply: 133,468,661

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Circulating Supply: 44,825,204.43

Max Supply: 150,000,000

Circulating Supply: 19,659,425

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 290,944,475.82

Max Supply: 488,630,611

Circulating Supply: 59,520,124.86

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.65% to $1.12 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $2.82 billion, a 0.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $52,078,439,162 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 46,513,604,835

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 77,927,202

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 17,983,284.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 934,331,121.4

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 13,264,378.62

Max Supply: Not Available

