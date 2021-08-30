Monday's Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) increased by 121.22% to $9.69. The trading volume for this coin is currently $600.46 million, which is 14.54% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,054,634,226.
Circulating Supply: 133,468,661
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 59.14% to $0.81 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $723.01 million, a 7.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $1,959,980,597 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
Max Supply: 3,175,000,000
- Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO: PERP) increased by 24.81% to $22.76. Perpetual Protocol’s current trading volume totals $130.45 million, a 2.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $PERP’s estimated market cap is $1,012,104,437.
Circulating Supply: 44,825,204.43
Max Supply: 150,000,000
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) increased by 13.99% to $159.04. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $118.90 million, a 0.81% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,108,295,174.
Circulating Supply: 19,659,425
Max Supply: Not Available
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 9.42% at $27.19. The trading volume for this coin is currently $352.61 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,715,484,572.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) rose 7.67% to $100.22 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.39 billion, which is 1.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SOL’s estimated market cap is $28,932,600,881.
Circulating Supply: 290,944,475.82
Max Supply: 488,630,611
- Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) rose 4.5% to $25.33 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $405.63 million, which is 1.93% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,507,658,638.
Circulating Supply: 59,520,124.86
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.65% to $1.12 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $2.82 billion, a 0.31% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $52,078,439,162 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 46,513,604,835
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) fell 1.59% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 55.19 million, which is 0.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $1,721,074,278 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999
Max Supply: Not Available
- KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.58% to $13.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.29 million, which is 0.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,023,280,210.
Circulating Supply: 77,927,202
Max Supply: Not Available
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) decreased by 1.54% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 205.45 million, which is 0.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $3,461,852,094 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
Max Supply: Not Available
- Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) fell 1.18% to $286.03 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 234.71 million, which is 0.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,135,338,378.
Circulating Supply: 17,983,284.9
Max Supply: Not Available
- Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) decreased by 1.17% to $2.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $429.01 million, which is 1.01% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ENJ’s estimated market cap is $1,964,948,204 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 934,331,121.4
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
- Decred (CRYPTO: DCR) declined by 1.06% to $171.36 over the past 24 hours. Decred’s current trading volume totals $21.94 million, a 0.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $DCR’s estimated market cap is $2,270,392,223 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 13,264,378.62
Max Supply: Not Available
Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?
Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.