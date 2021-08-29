fbpx

Here's How Much ETH Has Been Burned By The EIP-1559 Upgrade

byBibhu Pattnaik
August 29, 2021 12:52 pm
A jaw-dropping $400 million in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has now been burned by a network upgrade that destroys transaction fees. 

  • Around 200 ETH or $643,000 are burned per hour. As of Sunday, the Ethereum blockchain burned 124,865 ETH.

  • The update that burns the ETH, EIP-1559, came into force on August 5. 

  • The ETH burning became most intense on Friday, EIP-1559 burned approximately 11,176 ETH worth around $35.8 million, coinciding with high transaction fees, with the average fees rising to $38.3.

  • Ethereum is expected to switch to the proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism by the end of 2021.

  • The EIP-1559 burns ETH that had been used to pay for transactions on the Ethereum network. 

  • Before EIP-1559, the Ethereum network didn't burn tokens; instead, gas fees went to Ethereum miners, a decentralized network of powerful computers that keep the network running.

  • Ethereum 2.0, which is considered the next generation of the Ethereum blockchain, will change the way Ethereum transactions are processed. 

  • Under ETH 2.0's proof-of-stake system, validators will win the right to validate transactions if they pledge the most ETH.

  • The Ethereum Foundation expects that Ethereum 2.0 will be 99.5% more environmentally friendly.

Related Link: Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

