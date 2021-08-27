fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.41
369.02
+ 0.91%
BTC/USD
+ 1519.14
48363.01
+ 3.24%
DIA
+ 2.46
349.70
+ 0.7%

Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 27, 2021 10:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Bulls Challenge Bitcoin's Dominance In Futures Market On Institutional Push

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bulls are now challenging Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dominance in the crypto space.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, "Ethereum is challenging Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world" as its one-month forward contract is trading at an 8.37% premium when compared to the spot price. Bitcoin's one-month forward futures contracts have a premium of just 6.58%.

This indicates that Ether is enjoying increasing institutional adoption and a higher level of bullishness when compared to Bitcoin. Open interest in Ethereum contracts versus Bitcoin has increased from under 0.1 in April to nearly 0.3 on the back of the mentioned institutional attention.

Why It Matters: Ether is seemingly still surfing on the wave of its network adopting the London upgrade, which resulted in the network starting to destroy thousands of coins each day.

While the Ethereum network being expected to burn over $5 billion in one year is notable on its own, the real benefits of the upgrade will be seen when the coin is estimated to become deflationary after a future network upgrade believed to take place next year.

Read also: Ethereum Is Less Of A Risk Than Other Altcoins During This Market Wide Dip: Santiment

Deflationary perspectives spurred bulls and invited institutional attention to Ether.

This sentiment even resulted in discussions about Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin's market cap in the future, but — as we explain in a recent analysis— much more than just their inflation should be considered when comparing the two coins.

Despite all of that, Ether apparently already is a more popular investment choice than Bitcoin among Singaporean crypto investors. 

Price Action: Ethereum was trading at 47,939, up 1.60% over the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin gained 3.36% and was trading at $3,232.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Futures Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cuba Reportedly Looks Into Recognizing Crypto On National Level

What Happened: The Cuban government is reportedly looking to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, according to a report from Bloomberg. read more

Coin Liquidity Solutions Reviewed

Coin liquidity solution (CLS) is a software service solution company, which creates favorable conditions for organic trading for cryptocurrency-powered blockchain projects.  The overarching solution of CLS is to provide access to liquidity for cryptocurrency projects, such that there is deep enough liquidity and a tight spread for these assets. read more

Are Dogecoin Inflation Concerns Overhyped? A Skeptic Crypto Enthusiast Think So

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has applauded a Reddit poster for his comments that the “infinite inflation” arguments made against the meme cryptocurrency may be overblown. read more

Pinduoduo, Alibaba, Google, Coinbase, Pfizer, Square — These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Thursday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday piled up yet more shares in the Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), its third straight buy in the agriculture-focused tech platform after months of trimming its exposure in the Chinese company. read more