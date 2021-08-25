Dogecoin Can Now Help Rescue All The Good Bois As PAWS Chicago Begins Accepting Crypto Donations

“Dogenations” or donations denominated in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) can now be made to PAWS Chicago, an organization centered around building No Kill animal communities in Chicago and elsewhere.

What Happened: PAWS Chicago NOW accepts DOGE, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and “many other cryptocurrencies,” as per its website.

The organization is partnering on a pro-bono campaign with Leo Burnett, a creative advertising agency, as per a statement. Leo Burnett is banking on the “laser eyes” meme for “out-of-home advertising” keeping in mind a tech-savvy demographic.

“The rise of Dogecoin is further proof that people love dogs," said Ben Doessel, associate creative director at Leo Burnett.

“We are eager to connect with the growing cryptocurrency community, who can help sustain the future of animal welfare in Chicago and save animals' lives,” said PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Homan.

Why It Matters: PAWS Chicago noted that millennials are most active in cryptocurrency and have recently overtaken Gen X as the largest pet-owning cohort of Americans while both pets and cryptocurrency trends simultaneously.

“#DogsOfTikTok has 78 billion views and #DogsOfInstagram has 248 million posts. Meanwhile, conversations around cryptocurrency are especially active on Reddit, particularly on /r/CryptoCurrency (3.2 million Subscribers) and /r/Dogecoin (2 million Subscribers),” noted the organization.

In April, an anonymous donor gave generously to a Florida animal shelter after receiving a windfall from her DOGE investment.

Last month, Brandon Brown, the Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) NASCAR driver and animal lover, appreciated that the coin donated $100,00 to save dogs.

Price Action: DOGE traded 7.09% lower at $0.29 over 24 hours at press time.

