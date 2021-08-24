Bitcoin Sees Increased Selling From 'Old Hands' As It Trades Near $50,000 Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing increased selling by old coin holders as it hovers around the psychologically important $50,000 mark, as per Glassnode.

What Happened: Glassnode used the Spent Output Age Bands metric to investigate the cohorts of the market spending BTC. “This week has seen a noticeable uptick in older coin ages, particularly those older than 6-months,” the on-chain analytics firm said in a report, referring the week ended August 22.

Seven-Day Moving Media Chart of Spent Output Age Bands (Courtesy: Glassnode)

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

As per Glassnode, in the last year, older coins came into play during distribution in a bull market when old coin holders took profits and distribution in major sell-offs as these holders de-risked during major corrections.

A similar observation was made when analyzing outputs between 6 months and 5 years — a period of time that captures old hands, both traders and investors.

Spent Outputs Aged 6M and 5Y, Courtesy: Glassnode

Coming back to last week, a sharp uptick was seen in outputs which suggest some coins are taking exit liquidity.

Why It Matters: Glassnode said that relative to previous cycles old coin owners tend to be more active traders in recent years.

See Also: How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

“In the 2011 and 2013 cycles, older coins typically only came back to life around macro tops and bottoms, where as today it is more common around mid-cycle corrections and rallies,” Glassnode noted.

This, as per the on-chain analysis firm, is an indicator of “market maturity” and "[financialization] of Bitcoin” over time.

Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 level on Monday, but analysts are cautious as the apex coin faces resistance.

Along with profit-taking by old coins, the cryptocurrency also has to contend with “rare confluence of technical obstacles,” as per a Bloomberg report.

Read Next: Why 'Safemoon Wallet' Is Trending On Twitter Today