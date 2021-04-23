Dogecoin Money To Help The Doggos? Woman Pays Out All Adoption Fees At Shelter

An anonymous donor made a generous donation to a Florida animal shelter on Saturday after receiving a windfall from her investment in the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), Fox6 News reported.

What Happened: A woman stopped by the Halifax Humane Society animal shelter in Daytona and paid all the adoption fees for dogs ready to be adopted out, according to the report. The donor did not want to be identified and wrote her name as “Dogecoin.”

The woman said she was looking to do something nice as her investment in some cryptocurrency resulted in a windfall.

The doge donation came at a perfect time for the shelter that had taken in 42 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring in Daytona Beach, Florida, as per the Fox report.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said in a tweet that while he would like Doge to do well, he hopes “the community is a force for good.”

I’ve said this from the start: I would like DOGE to do well, but much more important to me is that the community is a force for good. I don’t “own” Dogecoin. My stake is quite small for a creator. I’m just the guy who happened to make it, who will tell you things as they are. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 20, 2021

Why It Matters: Dogecoin is based on the popular “doge” Internet meme and emerged in 2013 as a joke. The cryptocurrency was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

Dogecoin started to attract attention around the time of the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock trading frenzy earlier this year. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, which hit an all-time high of $0.4377 on April 16, has now emerged as retail investors’ darling.

Dogecoin is seeing increased support from major corporations, including Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers, which are using the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at an impressive 4296.8%.

Dogecoin is now the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. However, the altcoin has lost 24.4% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.2117 at press time.

