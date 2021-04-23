fbpx
QQQ
-4.14
343.48
-1.22%
DIA
-3.14
344.38
-0.92%
SPY
-3.82
419.91
-0.92%
TLT
+ 0.61
139.17
+ 0.44%
GLD
-1.06
169.18
-0.63%

Dogecoin Money To Help The Doggos? Woman Pays Out All Adoption Fees At Shelter

byMadhukumar Warrier
April 23, 2021 12:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Money To Help The Doggos? Woman Pays Out All Adoption Fees At Shelter

An anonymous donor made a generous donation to a Florida animal shelter on Saturday after receiving a windfall from her investment in the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), Fox6 News reported.

What Happened: A woman stopped by the Halifax Humane Society animal shelter in Daytona and paid all the adoption fees for dogs ready to be adopted out, according to the report. The donor did not want to be identified and wrote her name as “Dogecoin.”

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The woman said she was looking to do something nice as her investment in some cryptocurrency resulted in a windfall.

The doge donation came at a perfect time for the shelter that had taken in 42 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting ring in Daytona Beach, Florida, as per the Fox report.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said in a tweet that while he would like Doge to do well, he hopes “the community is a force for good.”

See Also: Dogecoin To List On OKCoin Next Week In A 'Testament' To Meme Crypto's 'Legitimacy'

Why It Matters: Dogecoin is based on the popular “doge” Internet meme and emerged in 2013 as a joke. The cryptocurrency was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

Dogecoin started to attract attention around the time of the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock trading frenzy earlier this year. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, which hit an all-time high of $0.4377 on April 16, has now emerged as retail investors’ darling.

Dogecoin is seeing increased support from major corporations, including Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers, which are using the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at an impressive 4296.8%.

Dogecoin is now the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data. However, the altcoin has lost 24.4% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.2117 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Creator Says Meme Coin's Development Has Kept Pace With Bitcoin

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin Has No Fan In Novogratz But Here's Why Even The Bitcoin Bull Wouldn't Short It

Longtime cryptocurrency bull Mike Novogratz has cautioned against shorting Dogecoin (DOGE), citing retail investor interest in the meme cryptocurrency, CNBC reported Tuesday. read more

What Is 'Doge Day' And Why Is It Today?

The following of popular meme cryptocurrency continues with people circulating today as "Doge Day." What Happened: Followers and traders of Dogecoin labeled April 20 as Doge Day, a likely nod to the day being the unofficial holiday for marijuana. read more

Slim Jim Launches Dogecoin NFTs On 'Doge Day' To Support Charity

Two of the hottest trends and investment stories of 2021 are set to collide with Dogecoin NFTs. read more

Doge Army Showers Love On Newegg As It Begins Accepting Dogecoin Payments

Online tech retailer Newegg Inc. will now accept meme-centric cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) as an official payment method on its website, with the move coming on April 20, which some Dogecoin fans have declared to be the “Doge Day.” read more