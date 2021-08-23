fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.77
361.96
+ 1.57%
BTC/USD
+ 277.52
49599.99
+ 0.56%
DIA
+ 2.72
348.44
+ 0.77%
SPY
+ 4.37
438.99
+ 0.99%
TLT
-0.21
150.76
-0.14%
GLD
+ 2.11
164.59
+ 1.27%

Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 23, 2021 2:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst.

What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs.

According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000.

What Else: Mazur believes that this month's Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) London network upgrade, which resulted in the network starting to burn thousands of coins each day to be a major bullish factor for the crypto market.

Alongside it, he cited the Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) blockchain being about to launch smart contract support as well as Bitcoin's introduction of the Taproot update.

According to CEX's head data analyst, network upgrades are a sign of continued development and the ability of the protocols to evolve, “which inspires both the crypto community and large market participants.”

Read also: What is Cardano?

Mazur also noted that the Bitcoin investment of Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX is also a positive sign since it is a testament to his commitment to cryptocurrencies.

Still, he admits that the impact of this last piece of news will be limited given the crypt community's skepticism towards Musk following his Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) dropping Bitcoin support.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Dogecoin, NFT And Disney: 5 Headlines From Weekend You May Have Missed

There has been some exciting news from the biotech, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors that investors may have missed over the weekend. Here is a quick look at the top five stories. read more

Dogecoin Core Developers Release Update In Preparation For Transaction-Fee Reduction

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) core developers have released a new software update to prepare the network for future reductions in transaction fees. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Knockoff DogeCash Spiking Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff DogeCash (CRYPTO: DOGEC) shot up over 33% in 24 hours leading to press time early Monday. What’s Moving? DOGEC rose 33.25% over 24 hours to $0.0854. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGEC rose 41.6%. read more

Dogecoin Bull Matt Wallace Doubles Down On $1 Target: Here's Why

Matt Wallace, whose YouTube channel has 248,000 subscribers, believes that the $1 mark isn't that farfetched for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the aftermath of the re-establishing of the Dogecoin Foundation. read more