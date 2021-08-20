fbpx

Theta Network Is Up By 5%

byBenzinga Insights
August 20, 2021 2:24 pm
Theta Network’s (CRYPTO:THETA) price has increased 5.27% over the past 24 hours to $7.26. Over the past week, THETA has experienced an uptick of over 5.0%, moving from $6.88 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $15.72.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Theta Network over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 2.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has fallen 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 1.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for THETA is #23 at 7.26 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Theta Network?

If you are interested in purchasing Theta Network or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

