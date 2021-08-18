fbpx

MATIC Is Down By 9.5%

byBenzinga Insights
August 18, 2021 10:03 am
MATIC Is Down By 9.5%

Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) price has decreased 9.59% over the past 24 hours to $1.34, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -2.0%, moving from $1.37 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 36.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 0.33%. This brings the circulating supply to 6.46 billion, which makes up an estimated 64.59% of its max supply of 10.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for MATIC is #18 at 8.67 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Polygon?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support MATIC:

Binance Binance US Coinbase Exchange eToro US eToro Non US Crypto.com Exchange Voyager.com Gemini WeBull RobinHood

Powered by CoinGecko API

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

