VeChain Tumbles More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, VeChain's (CRYPTO: VET) price has fallen 4.64% to $0.13. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 23.0% gain, moving from $0.11 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for VeChain over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

VeChain's trading volume has climbed 65.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 2.43%. This brings the circulating supply to 66.76 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for VET is #21 at 8.72 billion.

Where Can You Buy VeChain?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support VET:

Binance Binance US Coinbase Exchange eToro US eToro Non US Crypto.com Exchange Voyager.com Gemini WeBull RobinHood

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.