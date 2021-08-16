Walmart Is Hiring A Digital Currency And Cryptocurrency Product Lead

Multinational retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is looking to hire a cryptocurrency expert to take charge of its digital currency strategy.

What Happened: According to a new job posting on the company’s website, the person who fills the role of Walmart’s “Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead” will be responsible for developing a strategy and roadmap with respect to digital assets.

Based out of the company’s home office in Bentonville, Arkansas, the executive will also be in charge of identifying crypto-related investment and partnerships while serving as a subject matter expert internally and externally.

Read also: Intel Discloses Stake In Major US Crypto Exchange Coinbase

As per the posting, Walmart’s ideal candidate would have over 10 years of experience in product management and with the cryptocurrency ecosystem and technologies in general.

“As one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies, Walmart enables a broad set of payment options for its customers,” said the company.

While the language of the job posting seemed to indicate that Walmart might be evaluating cryptocurrency as a payment option, no further details were provided on the subject.

What Else: Last month, e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) also posted a job listing seeking out a cryptocurrency expert to lead its digital currency and blockchain strategy and product roadmap.

However, the company denied reports that it was exploring adding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a payments option by the end of the year.

“Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $45,757 after losing 1.24% over the past 24-hours, while Walmart stock was trading at $150, up 0.83%.