Amazon Is Hiring A Crypto Expert For Its Payment Acceptance Team

What Happened: According to an Amazon job listing, the firm is looking for somebody to fill the digital currency and blockchain product lead in its "Payment Acceptance & Experience Team" position.

The announcement suggests that the new hire would innovate within the firm's payments and financial systems by leveraging his experience in working with blockchain, distributed ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and cryptocurrency.

Amazon's digital currency and blockchain product lead will be tasked with developing "the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive the overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities."

The requirements for the position include a deep understanding of the digital and crypto ecosystem as well as related technologies.

Why It's Important: This is not the first time that Amazon is looking for an employee with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency fields.

Early last month, the e-commerce giant was looking for a candidate that will "ideally" have "experience delivering products or innovations in the blockchain space, and in particular DeFi or Traditional Financial Services."

