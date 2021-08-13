Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) is up 18.39% at $12.27. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $711.16 million, a 0.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,272,462,475 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 103,644,995

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 14,576,226,160

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 169,465,435

Max Supply: 232,012,085

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 222,295,208

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) decreased by 19.42% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $485.07 million, which is 5.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 955,195,812.

Circulating Supply: 9,504,666,823

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 19,574,605

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980

Max Supply: Not Available

