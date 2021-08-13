Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) is up 18.39% at $12.27. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $711.16 million, a 0.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $QTUM’s estimated market cap is $1,272,462,475 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 103,644,995
Max Supply: Not Available
- DigiByte (CRYPTO: DGB) rose 15.47% to $0.07 over the past 24 hours. DigiByte’s current trading volume totals $102.40 million, a 1.13% increase from its 100-day average volume. $DGB’s estimated market cap is $1,006,506,988 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 14,576,226,160
Max Supply: Not Available
- Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 14.35% to $11.87. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $210.64 million, a 0.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,995,721,997.
Circulating Supply: 169,465,435
Max Supply: 232,012,085
- Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) increased by 12.78% to $1.99. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $6.49 billion, a 0.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 63,590,797,985.
Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668
Max Supply: 45,000,000,000
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 11.39% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $20.53 million, which is 1.49% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,703,988,667.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 11.39% to $20.34 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $247.41 million, a 0.09% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,032,866,980 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) is up 10.92% at $4.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.20 million, which is 0.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 919,567,341.
Circulating Supply: 222,295,208
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) decreased by 19.42% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $485.07 million, which is 5.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 955,195,812.
Circulating Supply: 9,504,666,823
Max Supply: Not Available
- Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) declined by 2.83% to $133.04 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $98.99 million, which is 0.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $2,598,576,734.
Circulating Supply: 19,574,605
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell 1.46% to $6.12 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $17.51 million, a 0.18% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,590,432,094.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980
Max Supply: Not Available
