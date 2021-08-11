Why Is XRP Ripping Up Today?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc., traded 10.3% higher at $0.8975 over 24 hours at press time early Wednesday.

What’s Moving: The token’s gains comes even as the rally in some other major cryptocurrencies simmered down Tuesday night.

XRP moved up 8.1% and 6.4% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

The Ripple cryptocurrency has surged 22.46% over a seven-day trailing period. On a year-to-date basis, XRP is up 278.9%.

Why Is It Moving? The surge in XRP’s price comes as Ripple said that Global Money Express Co. Ltd (GME Remittance), one of South Korea’s largest non-bank remittance service providers, has joined RippleNet.

Through RippleNet, GME Remittance has linked with Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to accelerate and scale payments from South Korea into Thailand.

Ripple is seeing strong customer momentum in Asia Pacific. The region is one of the fastest growing for the company, with transactions growing 130% year-over-year.

In late July, Ripple said it is launching RippleNet’s first On-Demand Liquidity service implementation between Japan and the Philippines.

XRP is the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap data.

XRP was also trending at the fourth spot on Stocktwits’s list of 10 trending streams at press time.

Photo: Courtesy of QuoteInspector