AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron On How The Company Is Playing 'Offense'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) announced better-then expected financial results after the market closed Monday.

AMC Entertainment finished the quarter with its single-highest quarter-ending liquidity figure that it has ever had in its more than 100-year history, chairman and CEO Adam Aron said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

AMC Entertainment has over $2 billion in liquidity, which gives the company plenty of capital to "go on offense with," Aron said.

How AMC Is Playing Offense: The company plans to add between five and 10 new theater locations in the United States.

"We are going to get quite involved in the world of cryptocurrency," he said.

AMC Entertainment announced plans to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for admissions and concessions. There is much more the company can do with cryptocurrency, Aron noted.

AMC Entertainment also plans to continue its expansion into alternative programming, he said. The company began showing UFC fights in its theaters. AMC Entertainment also plans to show two new concert movies this month featuring Chance The Rapper and Halsey, he said.

"I've run this company for five and a half years, I haven't sold a single share yet. I believed in its past, I believe in its present, I believe in its future," Aron told CNBC.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 2.59% at $34.67.

Photo: Dave Dugdale from Flickr.