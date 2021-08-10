fbpx

QQQ
-0.25
368.98
-0.07%
DIA
+ 1.58
349.57
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 1.13
441.01
+ 0.25%

AMC Entertainment Stock Forms Trading Range

byMark Putrino
August 10, 2021 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Entertainment Stock Forms Trading Range

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) reported numbers that were better than estimates. The company reported an adjusted loss of 71 cents a share, while the Street was looking for a loss of 96 cents.

Despite this, the stock is trading in the middle of the range that it has recently formed.

See Also: AMC Entertainment Q2 Earnings Takeaways: Transformational Quarter But Not 'Out Of The Woods'

The top of the range is around $40, a level that has been resistance. There have been enough shares for sale at it to keep a top on the price.

The bottom of the range has been around $29.50, which is a support level. There has been enough demand at it to put a floor under the shares.

AMC traders will be watching these levels closely. If one of them breaks, it could indicate whether the next trend will be up or down.

amc_2.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Microvast Continues To See Sky-High WalllStreetBets Interest — These Are The Other Top Trends

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Monday night, while Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

AMC Earnings Previously Moved The Stock; Can It See Another Push For Monday's Report?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher Monday in anticipation of the company’s earnings. The previous four earnings prints caused an average of an 8% move up or down following the announcement. read more

Microvast Top WallStreetBets Interest As Redditors Take On Morgan Stanley; AMC, Clover Health, AMD Other Top Trends

Heading into a new trading week, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: read more

Cramer Says Forget AMC, Robinhood In This Frothy Market And Buy These Old-School Undervalued Stocks

CNBC host Jim Cramer is advising investors to forget the craziness around Reddit-favorite stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and read more