Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) rose 32.97% to $57.81 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $2.70 billion, a 3.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,197,576,561.
Circulating Supply: 55,260,010
Max Supply: 270,000,000
- Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) increased by 30.53% to $0.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $557.02 million, which is 5.14% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,232,005,257 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 9,398,165,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) rose 10.11% to $0.83 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $265.35 million, which is 0.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MANA’s estimated market cap is $1,100,704,371.
Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99
Max Supply: 2,194,120,927.32
- Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) is up 9.39% at $246.34. Trading volume for this coin is 239.75 million, which is 0.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,212,015,337.
Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07
Max Supply: 10,000,000
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 8.87% to $71.64. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.20 billion, which is 1.68% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,805,329,358.
Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55
Max Supply: 469,213,710
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 8.69% at $14.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $437.19 million, which is 0.26% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,150,007,809.
Circulating Supply: 412,937,474.11
Max Supply: Not Available
- Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) increased by 8.48% to $4.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.42 million, which is 1.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $VGX’s estimated market cap is $893,309,658.
Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) decreased by 4.9% to $7.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 142.43 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,908,681,844.
Circulating Supply: 269,690,910.75
Max Supply: 500,000,000
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) fell 3.36% to $14.28 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $15.24 million, a 0.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,339,043,314.
Circulating Supply: 93,610,483.32
Max Supply: 223,000,000
- Qtum (CRYPTO: QTUM) decreased by 3.08% to $10.49 over the past 24 hours. Qtum’s current trading volume totals $311.98 million, a 0.49% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,086,568,793.
Circulating Supply: 103,636,256
Max Supply: Not Available
- Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) declined by 2.87% to $152.77 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $41.16 million, a 0.88% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,980,046,130.
Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47
Max Supply: 14,612,493
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) declined by 1.92% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.69 million, which is 0.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,170,094,814.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) decreased by 1.31% to $474.61 over the past 24 hours. Compound’s current trading volume totals $159.86 million, a 0.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $2,563,254,520 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 5,400,844.61
Max Supply: 10,000,000
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) declined by 1.12% to $57.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $93.19 million, which is 0.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BCHA’s estimated market cap is $1,089,071,228 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4
Max Supply: Not Available
