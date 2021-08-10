Tuesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) rose 32.97% to $57.81 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $2.70 billion, a 3.64% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,197,576,561.

Circulating Supply: 55,260,010

Max Supply: 270,000,000

Circulating Supply: 9,398,165,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,327,372,145.99

Max Supply: 2,194,120,927.32

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000

Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55

Max Supply: 469,213,710

Circulating Supply: 412,937,474.11

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 222,295,208.24

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) decreased by 4.9% to $7.08 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 142.43 million, which is 0.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,908,681,844.

Circulating Supply: 269,690,910.75

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 93,610,483.32

Max Supply: 223,000,000

Circulating Supply: 103,636,256

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,400,844.61

Max Supply: 10,000,000

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API