'But Can I Pay In Dogecoin?' How Crypto Twitter Is Reacting To News Of AMC Accepting Bitcoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 10, 2021 6:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'But Can I Pay In Dogecoin?' How Crypto Twitter Is Reacting To News Of AMC Accepting Bitcoin

AMC Entertainment Holding Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) plan to begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of the year has evoked mixed reactions from cryptocurrency fans and experts on Twitter.

What Happened: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace retweeted Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments made in July, asking whether he can pay in Dogecoin.

See also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

David Gokhshtein, CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media, said he is surprised AMC Entertainment is not accepting Dogecoin, but noted that Bitcoin still brings adoption.

CNBC’s “Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin reacted to the news by taking a dig at Bitcoin fans.

However, Bitcoin billionaire and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Tyler Winklevoss expressed his happiness with AMC’s move, saying that movies and bitcoin are his two favorite things.

See Also: As Dogecoin Gets Too Big To Ignore, Popular Blockchain Analytics Firm Chainalysis Expands Coverage To Include Meme Coin

A tweet by Anthony Pompliano, the head of Pomp Investments and a known Bitcoin proponent, that AMC will accept Bitcoin had 9,622 likes and 901 retweets at press time.

Cryptocurrency expert Scott Melker, “The Wolf Of All Streets” as he is known on Twitter, said AMC’s move to accept Bitcoin will mean “probably nothing.”

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 5.1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $45,962.26 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Outperforms Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Green As Positive On-Chain Metrics Buoy Market

Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

