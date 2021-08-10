'But Can I Pay In Dogecoin?' How Crypto Twitter Is Reacting To News Of AMC Accepting Bitcoin

AMC Entertainment Holding Inc.’s (NYSE:AMC) plan to begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of the year has evoked mixed reactions from cryptocurrency fans and experts on Twitter.

What Happened: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace retweeted Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments made in July, asking whether he can pay in Dogecoin.

David Gokhshtein, CEO of crypto media firm Gokhshtein Media, said he is surprised AMC Entertainment is not accepting Dogecoin, but noted that Bitcoin still brings adoption.

I’m surprised though that $AMC didn’t say $DOGE. It just made sense. People like spending it. But #Bitcoin still brings adoption. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) August 10, 2021

CNBC’s “Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin reacted to the news by taking a dig at Bitcoin fans.

“I can’t wait to use Bitcoin to buy my movie tickets” — said nobody who is invested in Bitcoin hoping it goes up. $AMC — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) August 9, 2021

However, Bitcoin billionaire and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange co-founder Tyler Winklevoss expressed his happiness with AMC’s move, saying that movies and bitcoin are his two favorite things.

$AMC to accept bitcoin. My two favorite things, movies and bitcoin — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) August 10, 2021

A tweet by Anthony Pompliano, the head of Pomp Investments and a known Bitcoin proponent, that AMC will accept Bitcoin had 9,622 likes and 901 retweets at press time.

AMC says they will accept Bitcoin by the end of the year. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 9, 2021

Cryptocurrency expert Scott Melker, “The Wolf Of All Streets” as he is known on Twitter, said AMC’s move to accept Bitcoin will mean “probably nothing.”

Probably nothing. https://t.co/D6s0aQWj5I — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) August 9, 2021

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 5.1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $45,962.26 at press time.

