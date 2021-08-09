Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) rose 27.2% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $261.81 million, which is 1.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,085,101,966.
Circulating Supply: 9,392,605,000
Max Supply: Not Available
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) is up 23.64% at $0.1. The trading volume for this coin is currently $29.85 million, which is 2.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,175,118,845.
Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
Max Supply: Not Available
- Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 14.91% to $63.65. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.11 billion, which is 1.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $8,680,781,203.
Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55
Max Supply: 469,213,710
- Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) rose 13.24% to $169.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.92 billion, which is 0.37% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $11,187,703,118 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 66,752,614.52
Max Supply: Not Available
- Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) is up 13.23% at $0.31. Chiliz’s current trading volume totals $852.45 million, a 1.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,660,760,818.
Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580
Max Supply: 8,888,888,888
- 1inch (CRYPTO: 1INCH) rose 11.9% to $2.79 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $170.61 million, which is 0.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $1INCH’s estimated market cap is $1,798,771,355.
Circulating Supply: 653,175,626.58
Max Supply: 1,500,000,000
- Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 11.28% to $16.36. Trading volume for this coin is 117.41 million, which is 0.31% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,824,175,616.
Circulating Supply: 173,508,263.41
Max Supply: 720,000,000
LOSERS
- SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) declined by 3.95% to $0.000002321 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 12.03 million, which is 0.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,250,758,979.
Circulating Supply: 578,937,531,451,712.8
Max Supply: Not Available
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.69% to $2.94 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $5.17 million, a 0.43% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,781,780,775 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 948,420,706.9
Max Supply: Not Available
