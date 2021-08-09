Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) rose 27.2% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $261.81 million, which is 1.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,085,101,966.

Circulating Supply: 9,392,605,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55

Max Supply: 469,213,710

Circulating Supply: 66,752,614.52

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888

Circulating Supply: 653,175,626.58

Max Supply: 1,500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 173,508,263.41

Max Supply: 720,000,000

LOSERS

SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) declined by 3.95% to $0.000002321 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 12.03 million, which is 0.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SAFEMOON’s estimated market cap is $1,250,758,979.

Circulating Supply: 578,937,531,451,712.8

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 948,420,706.9

Max Supply: Not Available

