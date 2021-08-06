EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Announces Ticket Prices, NFT Details For The October Dogecoin Fest

Dogepalooza, a festival celebrating the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), is scheduled to take place in October. More details were announced Friday by the team exclusively on Benzinga's "Moon or Bust" show.

What Happened: Tickets for Dogepalooza go on sale Aug. 6 at 4:20 p.m. ET through the company’s website.

Tickets are sold at price points of $125 for general admission and $300 for VIP. Children aged 4 to 12 tickets are on sale at a price of $50 with children 3 and under free of charge.

Tickets for the event will include an NFT, all concerts, fireworks show and free parking for the event.

VIP tickets will include a limited NFT (out of 500), a designated VIP area on the field, free reserved VIP parking, a two-hour Texas BBQ meal, air conditioned bathrooms and a designated VIP bar.

There are 5,000 tickets available for purchase including 500 designated VIP tickets.

All tickets will be purchased through the Tickets.com platform, the exclusive partner of the designated venue. The Dogepalooza team worked to ensure that festival attendees could purchase tickets using Dogecoin.

“We’re the first ones to get this done,” the Dogepalooza team said of using Dogecoin with Tickets.com. The team noted it took three days of negotiations to get this done but was important to accomplish for the community.

Dogepalooza announced two new strategic partners who are making the festival possible. Endocorp USA helps independent service organizations source endoscopy repair parts. My SocialPulse provides social media sentiments and is “like Google Analytics on steroids and so much more,” according to the Dogepalooza team.

About Dogepalooza: Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas will host Dogepalooza on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The field is the home of the AAA affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros.

The event will run from 12 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The first half of the event will cover the family-friendly portion. The 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. portion is targeted for adults to “let their hair down and party like its 1999!” according to festival organizers.

A private airport is located across the street from the field in case Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Mark Cuban or other big celebrities want to fly into the event.

Many musicians will play at Dogepalooza with more announcements to come. Dionne Warwick will perform “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, singer and musician Damon Elliott (Nomad) will headline the event.

The Dogepalooza team said more announcements and sponsors will be announced soon.