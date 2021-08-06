fbpx

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
August 6, 2021 2:01 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) increased by 29.55% to $0.1. The trading volume for this coin is currently $180.51 million, which is 1.02% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $900,036,278 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 9,370,440,000

  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 23.2% to $51.45. Internet Computer’s current trading volume totals $634.73 million, a 0.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $7,035,157,644.

    • Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55
    Max Supply: 469,213,710

  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 14.01% at $64.14. The trading volume for this coin is currently $914.94 million, which is 15.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,203,078,666.

    • Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.4

  • Holo (CRYPTO: HOT) increased by 12.84% to $0.01. Trading volume for this coin is 166.71 million, which is 0.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,304,951,018.

    • Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14

  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 9.7% to $120.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $144.20 million, which is 0.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $2,348,842,455.

    • Circulating Supply: 19,537,529

  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) is up 9.32% at $62.74. Trading volume for this coin is 777.67 million, which is 0.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FIL’s estimated market cap is $5,924,172,721 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 94,549,421
    Max Supply: 1,972,707,705

  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 8.38% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $63.16 million, a 0.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $2,932,703,126.

    • Circulating Supply: 2,493,063,991

LOSERS

  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.11% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.00 million, which is 0.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,902,489,573 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) decreased by 1.33% to $482.8 over the past 24 hours. Compound’s current trading volume totals $212.86 million, a 0.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $2,598,782,591 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 5,400,844.61
    Max Supply: 10,000,000

  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.64% to $22.43 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $135.87 million, a 0.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $1,249,769,039 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 55,838,899.51

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 3.23% to $7.96 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 115.27 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,164,252,396 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 272,006,996.54
    Max Supply: 500,000,000

  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 5.93% to $164.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $55.53 million, which is 1.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,133,124,870 as of today.

    • Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

