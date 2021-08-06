Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: ICP) increased by 23.2% to $51.45. Internet Computer’s current trading volume totals $634.73 million, a 0.5% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ICP’s estimated market cap is $7,035,157,644. Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55

(CRYPTO: HOT) increased by 12.84% to $0.01. Trading volume for this coin is 166.71 million, which is 0.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,304,951,018. Circulating Supply: 177,619,433,541.14 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) rose 9.7% to $120.41 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $144.20 million, which is 0.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $2,348,842,455.

Max Supply: 1,972,707,705 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 8.38% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $63.16 million, a 0.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $2,932,703,126. Circulating Supply: 2,493,063,991

LOSERS

(CRYPTO: RUNE) declined by 3.23% to $7.96 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 115.27 million, which is 0.22% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $2,164,252,396 as of today. Circulating Supply: 272,006,996.54

Max Supply: 500,000,000 Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 5.93% to $164.4 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $55.53 million, which is 1.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $2,133,124,870 as of today. Circulating Supply: 12,975,667.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493

Powered by CoinGecko API