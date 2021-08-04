fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

NBA Superstar Charles Barkley: 'My People Do Not Believe In Crypto'

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 4, 2021 4:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NBA Superstar Charles Barkley: 'My People Do Not Believe In Crypto'

American basketball player Charles Barkley won’t be joining the growing list of professional athletes that have embraced cryptocurrency.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC Make It, Barkley disclosed a simple reason for his lack of enthusiasm for the space – his financial advisors don’t believe in crypto.  

“My people do not believe in crypto,” he said. “I got a couple of financial guys. One of them said, ‘If I ever put you in crypto, you should fire me on the spot.’”

“And listen, I know that [crypto] is all over the place, to be honest with you, but my people don’t believe in [it],” he added.

Why It Matters: The volatility surrounding cryptocurrency in recent months has likely played into the mindset of those that remain skeptical of the asset class. In April, the leading crypto asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high of $64,800 before falling to half its value only two months later. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $37,800.

While the cryptocurrency’s price swings have spooked some retail investors out of the crypto market entirely, long-term believers remain optimistic about the outlook for the space.

These include a number of professional athletes such as Saquon Barkley, who gets paid for all his endorsement deals in Bitcoin.

Earlier this year, NBA Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé claimed he was going to offer everyone in the Kings organization the option of getting paid any amount of their salary in Bitcoin.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets Media Personal Finance Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Meme.com Integrates Polygon To Help Meme-Token Investors Track Their Portfolio Value

As investor interest in memes expanded into the realm of finance and crypto, meme-tokens have now found a legitimate place in the market. read more

Where Might Ethereum Go In The Next Few Weeks?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Tuesday, likely cooling off after the crypto has been climbing throughout the past week. Ethereum was recently able to bounce at support and has been on a climb since. Ethereum was down 4.48% at $2,484.94 at last check Tuesday afternoon. read more

Quiznos Fast-Food Chain Partners With Bakkt To Accept Bitcoin For Sandwiches

Fast-food chain Quiznos partnered with Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned cryptocurrency financial services platform Bakkt to start accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for sandwiches at select Denver locations. read more

Investing In Memecoins: Essential Tips On How To Find The Next 1000×

Investing in meme coins comes with its ups and downs, even for the most seasoned investors. However, one can minimize the risks and maximize the rewards by seeking out and applying the right information. read more