How Elon Musk Reacted To Suggestion That AMC Should Accept Dogecoin

byShanthi Rexaline
July 29, 2021 4:27 pm
Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been a retail favorite among stocks and in the crypto universe, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) commands a frenzied following.

What Happened: A Twitter user said it makes sense for AMC to accept Dogecoin as a payment mode and asked others whether they agree.

The tweet garnered 3,500 likes and 272 comments at press time. More importantly, it caught the attention of none other than Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, and he promptly liked the tweet. tslsdoge.png Musk has been an ardent backer of the meme crypto, and he has minced no words in expressing his preference for Doge over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). He has shunned the latter, citing environmental concerns.

AMC, Doge Show Muted Reaction: Both AMC shares and the Doge have not reacted much to the tweet or Musk's response.

Dogecoin, which hit an all-time high of 73.76 cents in early May, has pulled back notably from the level. The meme coin has stabilized at around 20 cents this week.

At last check, Doge was down 2.14% at 20.12 cents and AMC was losing 1.88% to $38.17.

