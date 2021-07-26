fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.29
367.91
+ 0.08%
DIA
+ 0.86
349.71
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 1.07
438.87
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.44
148.94
-0.3%
GLD
-0.39
168.95
-0.23%

Defiance ETFs CIO Provides Bullish Outlook On Crypto, Sees 6-Figure Bitcoin Prices Coming

byAdam Eckert
July 26, 2021 5:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Defiance ETFs CIO Provides Bullish Outlook On Crypto, Sees 6-Figure Bitcoin Prices Coming

Cryptocurrency is here to stay as an asset class for the future, Defiance ETFs' Sylvia Jablonksi said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Jablonski thinks cryptocurrency will become "a digital currency that people actually use."

If volatility decreases and more stability comes into the crypto markets, the use-case of crypto for payments will strengthen, she said, emphasizing that the upside potential of cryptocurrency is huge.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Back But These Minor Coins Are Striking Biggest Gains

Cryptocurrencies traded sharply higher over the weekend following reports suggesting Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by the end of 2021.

In terms of the growth of digital currencies, "we are just at the beginning stages," Jablonski he said. She expects Bitcoin to reach the $100,000 level sometime in the near future.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 32.71% year to date.

At last check Monday, Bitcoin was up 10% at $37,680.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Which Cryptocurrency Did This CNBC Anchor Just Buy?

Cryptocurrencies hit a multiweek high over the weekend following reports suggesting that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by the end of 2021.  read more

Anthony Scaramucci On The Rationale For His 6-Figure Bitcoin Price Target

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a buy at its current price because it will be trading at $100,000 by the end of 2021, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

David Tice Turns Bearish On Bitcoin And Big Tech: It's Very Dangerous To Hold Today

What Happened: Fund manager David Tice is bearish on the current outlook for both equity markets and crypto. read more

Is The Recent Sell-Off A Buying Opportunity For Ethereum?

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he has been adding to his position in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more