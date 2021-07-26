Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Back But These Minor Coins Are Striking Biggest Gains

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.17% to $1.44 trillion.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 4.74% higher at $35,785.55 over 24 hours. The apex cryptocurrency was up 13.03% over a seven-day trailing period.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 2.78% at $2,229.87 over 24 hours. For the week, ETH traded 17.84% higher.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 2.08% at $0.20. Over a seven-day period, DOGE traded 10.17% higher.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 2.53% lower against BTC and 0.34% lower against ETH over 24 hours.

The digital collateral token AMP (CRYPTO: AMP) was the top gainer on Sunday night among the list of top 100 coins organized by CoinMarketCap. Over 24 hours, the cryptocurrency shot up 21.67% to $0.0614 at press time. AMP traded 16.17% higher against BTC and 18.78% against ETH. For the week, AMP traded 35.3% higher.

Other notable gainers over 24 hours included Quant (CRYPTO: QNT), the two tokens of the Theta Project — Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) and THETA (CRYPTO: THETA), and Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO).

QNT was up 17.07% at $97.01, TFUEL and THETA rose 15.31% and 17.72% to $0.38 and $6.51, while ALGO was in the green by 9.82% at $0.904 in the period.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: On Sunday, London-based City A.M. reported — citing an Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider — that the e-commerce giant is looking to accept BTC by the end of the year.

Amazon’s Bitcoin push involves top management, as per the City A.M. source, who said “this is the key first stage of this crypto project, and the directive is coming from the very top… Jeff Bezos himself.”

While Amazon’s Bitcoin buzz was set in motion thanks to a job posting, a similar vacancy was advertised by the e-commerce behemoth last month as well.

In June, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was also headhunting for a business development manager with experience in “cryptocurrency” to lead alternative payments partnerships.

Not only are technology giants looking to hire experts in private cryptocurrencies, but the emerging central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are also on the horizon, which is driving the demand for blockchain talent.

See Also: Chinese Workers Can Now Be Paid In Digital Yuan

As per a self-described non-partisan organization, the Atlantic Council, 81 countries are in the process of studying opportunities and challenges surrounding CBDCs, while five are fully implementing digital versions of their national currencies, Cointelegraph reported.

With over 90% of global gross domestic product, major nations and territories, such as China, Europe, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, are looking into CBDCs. The U.S. is reportedly the farthest in terms of CBDC development, as per the Council.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, NFTs Big Deal At Tokyo 2020: How Crypto-Savvy Olympians Can Feel Right At Home