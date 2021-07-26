fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.33
367.87
+ 0.09%
DIA
+ 0.15
350.42
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 0.54
439.40
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 0.21
148.29
+ 0.14%
GLD
-0.10
168.66
-0.06%

Which Cryptocurrency Did This CNBC Anchor Just Buy?

byAdam Eckert
July 26, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Which Cryptocurrency Did This CNBC Anchor Just Buy?

Cryptocurrencies hit a multiweek high over the weekend following reports suggesting that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by the end of 2021. 

Co-host Joe Kernen recently bought Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) when the price fell to $1,850, he said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Kernen said he plans to hold his Ethereum and pay attention to the price action. The recent bounce in the price of Bitcoin happened so quickly that it looked like short sellers could be covering short positions, he said. 

Co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin said the benefit of Ethereum over Bitcoin is the ability to purchase non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum network. Sorkin noted that he has become pretty interested in the NFT space. 

"I don't have my eye on any NFTs yet," Kernen said. Kernen joins Jim Cramer in choosing to buy Ethereum over Bitcoin. 

Related Link: Why Jim Cramer Likes Ethereum Over Bitcoin

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 32.71% year-to-date. Ethereum is up 217.06% year-to-date.

At last check Monday, Bitcoin was up 12.12% at $38,658 and Ethereum was up 8.60% at $2,343.32.

Photo by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anthony Scaramucci On The Rationale For His 6-Figure Bitcoin Price Target

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a buy at its current price because it will be trading at $100,000 by the end of 2021, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Why Bit Digital Is Trading Higher Today

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is trading significantly higher Monday morning after the company announced it entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement with Digihost Technology Inc.  read more

U.S. Equity Futures, European Markets Lower; China Education Stocks Fall After Some Companies Say New Regulations Expected to have Material Impact on Earnings; Bitcoin Soars on Speculation Amazon Could Accept Crypto Payments Before Year-End

City A.M. Reported Amazon is Looking to Accept Bitcoin Payments by the End of the Year

https://www.cityam.com/amazon-definitely-lining-up-bitcoin-payments-and-token-confirms-insider/ read more