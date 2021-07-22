fbpx

Why Jim Cramer Likes Ethereum Over Bitcoin

byAdam Eckert
July 22, 2021 11:45 am
Why Jim Cramer Likes Ethereum Over Bitcoin

A handwritten job application from former Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs is up for auction in its physical form, but also as a non fungible token. The one-page document from 1973 is alleged to be Jobs' first job application. 

Related Link: Steve Jobs Job Application Hitting Auction In Test Of Physical Asset Vs. NFT

The digital form of the Jobs application requires the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network for purchase, Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"You have to buy those kinds of things with Ethereum," he said. 

If non fungible tokens continue to increase in popularity, investors are going to want to own Ethereum, Cramer said: "You don't buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), buy Ethereum."

At the end of June, Cramer told CNBC that he purchased Ethereum after Bitcoin continually showed support around the $30,000 level.

Related Link: Jim Cramer Is Back In Crypto After Buying Ethereum

Price Action: Ethereum is up 169.13% year-to-date. 

At last check Thursday, Ethereum was up 4.14% at $2,030.18.

Photo by A M Hasan Nasim from Pixabay.

