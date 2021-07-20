fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.02
350.65
+ 1.13%
DIA
+ 5.18
334.70
+ 1.52%
SPY
+ 5.91
419.07
+ 1.39%
TLT
-1.29
152.75
-0.85%
GLD
-0.10
169.71
-0.06%

Bitcoin: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 20, 2021 12:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin: A Technical Analysis

The chart for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) does not look good.

In January, $30,500 was an important support level for Bitcoin. After holding above it, a large move followed.

It has also been support for the past two months, but now this support seems to be breaking.

It’s coming out of a bearish descending triangle pattern — an illustration of sellers becoming more aggressive. This means they have been willing to accept lower prices.

The buyers have been complacent. They have waited for the sellers to come to them. This combination of aggressive sellers and complacent buyers is bearish. It means there’s a good chance BTC breaks this support and continues to trend lower.

btc_4.png

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Axe Launches Limited Edition Dogecoin 48H Crypto Scent 'With A Dank Musk'

What Happened: Deodorant company Axe has officially launched a limited edition scent inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) after dropping several hints over the past f read more

Contrarian Crypto Investor Publishes Guide On How To Survive The Bitcoin Bear Market

What Happened: Crypto markets are experiencing another sharp selloff overnight led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which lost support $30,000 for the second time this year. As the overall crypto market cap dropped 7.62% in the past 24-hours to $1.19 trillion, most market participants had confirmed a bearish outlook for the near term. read more

Bitcoin Crashes Below $30K As Crypto Woes Worsen Amid BlockFi Cease-And-Desist Order

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell below the key $30,000 mark in the early hours of Tuesday as the New Jersey-based privately held lending platform BlockFi became the latest to face regu read more

Infosys Public Services Launches Blockchain Network To Modernize Public Recordkeeping For County Of Riverside In California; Terms Not Disclosed

 Infosys Public Services (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE:INFY), completed the pilot of a blockchain solution designed to improve the efficiency, access read more