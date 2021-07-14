fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%

Ethereum, Dogecoin Extend Major Losses In Bitcoin-Led Crash But This NFT Play Remains Unstoppable

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 13, 2021 9:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum, Dogecoin Extend Major Losses In Bitcoin-Led Crash But This NFT Play Remains Unstoppable

Major cryptocurrencies slipped into the red but Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) continued to defy gravity on Tuesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap plunged 2.75% to $1.33 trillion.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.03% lower at $32,466.73 over 24 hours and 4.71% for the week.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 6.17% to $1,909.80 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, ETH has fallen 17.28%.

Meme-oriented Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6% lower at $0.195 over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency was down 16.29% on a seven-day basis.

DOGE was down 3.79% against BTC over 24 hours but gained 0.15% against ETH in the same period.

AXS continues to be on a tear and rose 9.93% to $20.53 at press time. The gaming and non-fungible token or NFT related project’s coin shot up 95.08% over the last seven days.

See Also: How To Buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

Against BTC and ETH, AXS is up 12.09% and 16.67% respectively over the last 24 hours.

Joining AXS on its way up were Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO), Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) and Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE), all of which were in the green at press time.

Over 24 hours — CRO spiked 2.84% to $0.13, ICP was up 2.81% to $38.49 and Harmony traded 2.56% higher at $0.081.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, the U.S. Consumer Price Index inflation numbers were released by the Labor Department. CPI inflation rose 5.4% in June, the highest such gain in 13 years.

See Also: Even A Tanking Bitcoin Is Good For Coinbase's Business, Goldman Sachs Says As It Reiterates Buy Rating

Bitcoin is traditionally thought to be a hedge against inflation, but its recent performance was termed “interesting” by Charles Schwab’s chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders on Twitter.

The rising inflation may not be enough of a catalyst to shoot Bitcoin out of its rangebound movement as per Edward Moya of the brokerage firm Oanda, Coindesk reported.

“This inflation shock might not be a strong enough catalyst to break bitcoin’s recent trading range.”

Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance has been resurging of late and is currently at near 45% levels after falling below 40% in May. Arcane Research reportedly said this is due to the apex cryptocurrency’s perception of safety.

“In a downward trending crypto market, bitcoin is the safest bet,” wrote the cryptocurrency research and analysis firm, CoinDesk reported.

Read Next: Is Bitcoin Losing Its Sheen Among The People?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

IOTA Launches 'Almost Feeless' NFT Marketplace

IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) launched a new “almost feeless” non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on its development test network Iota 2.0 DevNet and made it available for testing. read more

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. read more

Axe Deodorant Teases Launching A Dogecoin-Inspired Scent Called Dogecan

What Happened: Axe, a leading men’s deodorant brand, appears to be capitalizing on the effect that the widely popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had on the world. read more

Brazilian Securities Regulator Approves First Ethereum ETF To Trade In Latin America

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to trade on the B3 stock exchange. read more