fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%

UK Officials Seize Record $408M Worth Of Cryptocurrency In Money Laundering Investigation

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 13, 2021 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UK Officials Seize Record $408M Worth Of Cryptocurrency In Money Laundering Investigation

London officials reported seizing a record 294 million pounds or $408 million worth of cryptocurrency on Tuesday.

What Happened: According to a report from Reuters, the officials seized an undisclosed cryptocurrency as part of an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

"While cash still remains king in the criminal world, as digital platforms develop we’re increasingly seeing organized criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money," said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty.

The officials reportedly seized the crypto in two installments, taking custody of 114 million pounds on June 24 and another 180 million pounds earlier today.

The police have also arrested a 39-year-old woman on charges of alleged money laundering.

"Today’s seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the center of this suspected money laundering operation," said Detective Constable Joe Ryan.

Read also: New Russian Law In The Works To Confiscate Illegally Obtained Crypto

The U.K.’s clampdown on the illicit use of cryptocurrency in money laundering operations comes shortly after it ordered leading crypto exchange Binance to stop its operations in the country.

"A significantly high number of Crypto asset businesses are not meeting the required standards under the money laundering regulations, which has resulted in an unprecedented number of businesses withdrawing their applications," a spokesperson for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) told Bloomberg.

Price Action: At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $32,510, down 2.97% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Government News Legal Global Markets

Related Articles

IOTA Launches 'Almost Feeless' NFT Marketplace

IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) launched a new “almost feeless” non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on its development test network Iota 2.0 DevNet and made it available for testing. read more

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. read more

Axe Deodorant Teases Launching A Dogecoin-Inspired Scent Called Dogecan

What Happened: Axe, a leading men’s deodorant brand, appears to be capitalizing on the effect that the widely popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had on the world. read more

Brazilian Securities Regulator Approves First Ethereum ETF To Trade In Latin America

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to trade on the B3 stock exchange. read more