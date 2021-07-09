'Bitcoin Is The Most Amazing Mathematical Miracle,' Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

What Happened: Steve Wozniak, co-founder of tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), believes that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the “most amazing mathematical miracle.”

Speaking at the Talent Land Jalisco 2021 event on Thursday, Wozniak told his virtual audience that Bitcoin was better than gold because of its verifiable digital scarcity.

“Gold is limited and you have to look for it; Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle,” he said.

However, despite Wozniak’s affinity for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, the tech entrepreneur hasn’t personally invested in the leading digital asset.

“I do not invest in Bitcoin, but I believe in it for the future,” he said.

Why It Matters: Wozniak has been an advocate for the emerging asset class for several years now, even launching his own cryptocurrency called Efforce (CRYPTO: WOZX) in December 2020.

A number of impersonators have also used Wozniak’s name in crypto giveaway scams, following which the Apple co-founder filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube for its negligence in preventing these crimes.

“If a crime is being committed, you MUST be able to reach humans capable of stopping it. What human would see posts like these and not ban them as criminal immediately?" said Wozniak.

However, a judge ruled in favor of Alphabet Inc YouTube, saying Google's actions fall under a federal law that shields internet platform’s from responsibility for content posted by users.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $33,510 at the time of writing, down 2.71% over the past 24-hours.

Photo: Alessandro Viapiano on Wikimedia Commons