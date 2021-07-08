fbpx
Bitcoin Loses Over $2,000 As Crypto Market Follows Suit

byAdrian Zmudzinski
July 8, 2021 8:37 am
Bitcoin Loses Over $2,000 As Crypto Market Follows Suit

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw a significant price downturn today, along with most of the cryptocurrency market.

What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin's price fell by over 7.4% from its 24-hour high of $34,969 to a low of $32,376 before settling at $32,607 as of press time.

As usual, Bitcoin acted as a trendsetter for the entire crypto market, with most digital assets following the leading cryptocurrency and experiencing a price downturn.

Read also: Shiba Inu DEX Locks In $1.5B One Day After Launch But 'Devastatingly Fails' DeFi Safety Review

CoinMarketCap also shows that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw its price fall by nearly 9.5% from its 24-hour high of $2,394 to a low of $2,167. It was trading at $2,177 at press time.

Dogecoin's(CRYPTO: DOGE) price fell by over 10.25% and settled at $0.2152.

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) fell by over 8.2% from today's high of $339.1 to a low of $311.17 and is now priced at $315.36. Lastly, XRP lost over 8.3% of its value by falling from its 24-hour top price of $0.6723 to a low of $0.6164 and is currently worth $0.6163 per coin.

