What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 1, 2021 2:50 am
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.27% lower at $0.25 in the early hours of Thursday after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s latest "dogz rūl" tweet.

What Happened: Musk was replying to a meme posted by a Twitter user, which tracked the evolution of dogs as companions to humans. 

DOGE, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is still up 6.53% for the week.

Why It Matters: Musk often tweets about DOGE, but his tweets do not always drive up the price of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

On Monday, the Tesla CEO announced that his own Shiba Inu will be named Floki. A cryptocurrency by the same name quickly emerged soon after and registered a massive surge.

Dogecoin is witnessing a slump this month, down 35%, but its year-to-date gains still stand at a whopping 4206%, as of press time.

Read Next: Telcoin, Fantom, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Telcoin, Fantom, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) attracted high social media interest on Wednesday night. read more

Spiritus Becomes The First Car To Mine Cryptocurrency, Including Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Spiritus, an electric car made by light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak, will mine cryptocurrency when idle. read more

Dogecoin Finds Its Latest Celeb Backer In Legendary Singer Dionne Warwick

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has become the latest celebrity to express her support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). read more

Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

German travel booking platform GetYourGuide on Tuesday announced its expansion into the U.S. and said it is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment. What Happened: GetYourGuide said it is expanding its services in the country's largest markets including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Hawaii. read more