fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
349.46
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
344.47
-0.01%
SPY
+ -0.02
426.63
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.01
+ 0%
GLD
-0.03
166.62
-0.02%

Shiba Inu Dogs Are In High Demand Thanks To Elon Musk, Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 28, 2021 6:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Dogs Are In High Demand Thanks To Elon Musk, Dogecoin

The Shiba Inu breed of dogs is seeing high demand from dog lovers, courtesy Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: Musk’s announcement Friday on Twitter that his Shiba Inu dog will be named ‘Floki’ sent a wave of excitement among dog lovers and crypto enthusiasts, according to a report by Yahoo Finance. The Shiba Inu dog breed originated as a hunting dog from Japan.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The prices of Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI), skyrocketed on Friday following Musk’s tweet. Shiba Inu is a meme coin that brands itself as a “Dogecoin killer.”

The Yahoo! Finance report quoted long-time dog breeders Tom and Sandie Rolenaitis from Pennsylvania as saying that it was initially Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, that captured the attention of dog lovers a couple of years ago.

The surge in demand for dogs during COVID-19 accelerated due to the rising popularity of the meme cryptocurrency this year.

The couple reportedly said that at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were receiving nearly 250 applications per month for their purebred Shiba Inu dogs. In a typical year, the couple breeds 2 litters, containing 3 puppies in each.

See Also: Are These Three Factors Keeping Dogecoin Distant From The Moon?

Why It Matters: Created mainly as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Musk. The meme cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 5,313.05%.

Doge, the classic meme behind Dogecoin, sold as a nun-fungible token (NFT) for $4 million in an auction earlier this month. The meme was put up for auction by Japanese nursery teacher Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, the female Shiba Inu that featured in the original meme.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 2.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2567 at press time.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Elon Musk Says Important To Support Dogecoin Fee Reduction Proposal

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said in the early hours of Monday that it was “important to support” a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fee change proposal. read more

Crypto Market Firm Despite Binance Woes; Internet Computer Spikes 37%, Dogecoin, Meme Coins In Focus With Elon Musk Tweet

Major cryptocurrencies including meme-themed tokens were in the green at press time on Sunday night as global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 5.14% to $1.37 trillion. The top gainer on Sunday night was Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP). read more

Are These Three Factors Keeping Dogecoin Distant From The Moon?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and is the sixth-largest cryptocurrency as of press time.  read more

SHIB Up 25% And FLOKI Up 3500% After Elon Musk Tweets About Naming His Dog

Cryptocurrency markets were trading lower today, but a tweet from Elon Musk did not fail to send the price of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) skyrocketing. read more