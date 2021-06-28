fbpx
Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 28, 2021 7:56 am
Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher by around 3% amid an increase Sunday in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Bitcoin is trading lower by 0.5% at around $34,200 Monday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

