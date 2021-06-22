fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.74
343.62
+ 0.21%
DIA
-0.58
339.36
-0.17%
SPY
+ 0.11
420.75
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.68
143.97
-0.47%
GLD
-0.62
167.57
-0.37%

Crypto Analysts Confirm Bitcoin's Bear Market As The Price Falls Below $30,000

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 22, 2021 9:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Analysts Confirm Bitcoin's Bear Market As The Price Falls Below $30,000

What Happened: Market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped below $30,000 for the first time since January and was trading $29,975 at press time, losing 25.88% of its value over the past seven days.

In light of the continued sell pressure, Ki-Young Ju, CEO of on-chain analytics platform Crypto Quant said a Bitcoin bear market has now likely been confirmed.

Why It Matters: According to an on-chain indicator that measures Whale deposits to exchanges, the majority of this sell pressure comes from Bitcoin whales and not retail investors, which would arguably lead to much larger sell volumes.

However, Ki-Young Ju did note that a single indicator “can’t tell the future for sure,” and the crypto market is largely unpredictable.

“I'm just saying, this has been a pretty good indicator to determine a bull/bear market for me.”

In his view, if the Exchange Whale Ratio stays above 85%, then the market is likely to be bearish or fake bull.

“To be clear, I expect my $BTC bearish bias won't last long (maybe just a few weeks) because the market looks good in terms of supply/demand in the long term (e.g., Stablecoins ratio(USD) and SSR),” he added.

“So don't get me wrong, I'm not saying it's over.”

What Else: Another indicator that confirms an impending downside for Bitcoin’s price is the BTC Death Cross which took place “at least five weeks ahead of schedule,” according to crypto trader Rekt Capital.  

As he previously stated, this indicator has historically led to price drops in excess of 55%, which would mean a drop to a price level of $18,000.

Read also: A Technical Look At Bitcoin As Crypto Sells Off

Still, some analysts are optimistic about the outlook for Bitcoin. PlanB, who created the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) Bitcoin price model, estimates that even in the worst-case scenario, Bitcoin could reach $135,000 by December 2021.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Short Sellers Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: In Bid To Expand Bitcoin Ecosystem, Stacks Funds 25 Startups Building 'User-Owned Internet'

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX), an internet project revolving around adding smart contracts and decentralized applications or DApps functionality to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has announced 25 investments across industry verticals through its Stacks Accelerator program. read more

On-Ramp Provider Partners With DeFi Platform To Enable Debit And Credit Cards Usage | Exclusive

Cryptocurrency on-ramp service provider Simplex will allow users of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA) to access its ecosystem with credit card payments. read more

Morgan Stanley Co-Leads $48M Funding Round In Coinbase-Backed Securitize

What Happened: Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has made its first investment in the blockchain industry, co-leading a $48 million investment round in digital asset securities firm Securitize, Inc. read more

From Doubts And Struggles To International Recognition: Building One The Biggest Crypto Publications In The World

Victoria Vaughan (Arsenova) is a former CEO of Cointelegraph, who was in charge of growing the brand from a very small brand to a worldwide company. How It All Started read more