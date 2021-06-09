Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) recovers from its recent lows.

What Happened: El Salvador lawmakers voted in favor of a Bitcoin law allowing the Central American country to adopt the cryptocurrency as a legal tender.

Items can now be priced in Bitcoin, tax contributions can be paid using the popular cryptocurrency and exchanges in Bitcoin will not be subject to a capital gains tax.

El Salvador is the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, took to Twitter to celebrate the historic moment.

The #BitcoinLaw has been approved by a supermajority in the Salvadoran Congress. 62 out of 84 votes! History! #Btc� — Nayib Bukele � (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, Bitcoin was up 8.31% at $36,431.

Marathon Digital was up 7.74% at $25.47, while Riot Blockchain was up 10.10% at $30.88, at last check Wednesday.