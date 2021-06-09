Dogecoin Co-Creator Says GameStop Was The Catalyst For 'All The Recent DOGE Stuff'

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus credited WallStreetBets and “Roaring Kitty,” a noted investor on the Reddit forum, for the recent exuberance surrounding the meme cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Markus made his comments in response to a tweet from Greg, a popular memester. The Dogecoin co-creator noted the movement in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) as a catalyst for the exuberance surrounding DOGE.

all the GME stuff was the catalyst for all the recent DOGE stuff as well, so, history will be written with this dude and his cat memes — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 8, 2021

DOGE traded 2.31% lower at $0.32 in a 24-hour period leading up to press time. The Shiba Inu-themed coin has fallen 3.7% and 1.19% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

On a 24-hour basis, BTC rose 1.57% at $33,074.26 and ETH fell 0.25% to $2,460.71 as of press time.

In Tuesday’s regular session, GameStop shares closed 7.14% higher at $300 and rose another 1.05% to $303.15 in after-hours trading.

Why It Matters: Greg, who was jokingly appointed the CEO of Dogecoin last week wished Roaring Kitty a Happy Birthday and said he was “happy GameStop finished back above $300.”

Markus told Benzinga in March that what sets Dogecoin apart from “thousands of failed coins” is the fact that it is a meme.

DOGE has risen a spectacular 6,543.11% since the year began touching an all-time high of $0.73 on May 8.

Dogecoin’s rise led to the emergence of several Dog-themed coins and even an “internet conquering” Cat-themed cryptocurrency called Catge Coin (CATGE).

