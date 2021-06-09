fbpx
Dogecoin Co-Creator Says GameStop Was The Catalyst For 'All The Recent DOGE Stuff'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 9, 2021 12:47 am
Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus credited WallStreetBets and “Roaring Kitty,” a noted investor on the Reddit forum, for the recent exuberance surrounding the meme cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Markus made his comments in response to a tweet from Greg, a popular memester. The Dogecoin co-creator noted the movement in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) as a catalyst for the exuberance surrounding DOGE.

DOGE traded 2.31% lower at $0.32 in a 24-hour period leading up to press time. The Shiba Inu-themed coin has fallen 3.7% and 1.19% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

On a 24-hour basis, BTC rose 1.57% at $33,074.26 and ETH fell 0.25% to $2,460.71 as of press time.

In Tuesday’s regular session, GameStop shares closed 7.14% higher at $300 and rose another 1.05% to $303.15 in after-hours trading.

Why It Matters: Greg, who was jokingly appointed the CEO of Dogecoin last week wished Roaring Kitty a Happy Birthday and said he was “happy GameStop finished back above $300.”

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Creator Says 99.9% Of Crypto Market Is Driven By 'Greater Fool Theory'

Markus told Benzinga in March that what sets Dogecoin apart from “thousands of failed coins” is the fact that it is a meme.

DOGE has risen a spectacular 6,543.11% since the year began touching an all-time high of $0.73 on May 8. 

Dogecoin’s rise led to the emergence of several Dog-themed coins and even an “internet conquering” Cat-themed cryptocurrency called Catge Coin (CATGE).

Read Next: As Crypto Market Plunges, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Bulls Preach 'Keep Calm And Hodl'


Cryptocurrency News Markets

