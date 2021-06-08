fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.56
335.04
+ 0.46%
DIA
-0.20
346.79
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.57
421.63
+ 0.13%
TLT
+ 1.01
138.46
+ 0.72%
GLD
-0.69
178.56
-0.39%

$2.3M Worth Of Bitcoin Involved In Colonial Pipeline Ransom Recovered By US Officials

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 8, 2021 5:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$2.3M Worth Of Bitcoin Involved In Colonial Pipeline Ransom Recovered By US Officials

What Happened: A U.S. government task force has reportedly seized more than $2.3 million, out of the $4.3 million, in Bitcoin, which was used to pay the ransom in an attack on the Colonial Pipeline system.

Officials from the Department of Justice said in a press conference on Monday that they had found and recaptured millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin associated with DarkSide – a Russia-based hacker group.

“The sophisticated use of technology to hold businesses and even whole cities, hostage, for profit is decidedly a twenty-first-century challenge,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, adding that “the old adage 'follow the money'” still applies, and that’s exactly what we do.”

According to a warrant filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, officials were able to obtain 63.7 BTC worth around $2.3 million at the time.

Why It Matters: An FBI agent reportedly traced the flow of funds using an online blockchain explorer beginning on May 8, which was the day the ransom was sent, until May 27 when the funds were transferred to a “Subject Address.”

“The private key for the Subject Address is in the possession of the FBI in the Northern District of California,” read the warrant.

Read also: Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Behind SolarWinds Targeting Government Agencies

Reports began to emerge that the FBI came to obtain the private keys of the address in question after going through crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) servers.

However, these claims were later invalidated by Coinbase’s Chief Security Officer Philip Martin, who stated on Twitter, “Coinbase was not the target of the warrant and did not receive the ransom or any part of the ransom at any point. We also have no evidence that the funds went through a Coinbase account/wallet.”


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Government News Politics Global Markets General

Related Articles

ForUsAll Partners With Coinbase To Introduce 'Alt 401k' Retirement Plans With Crypto

What Happened: ForUsAll, a San Francisco-based retirement plan provider, introduced an alternative 401(k) plan that provides in-plan access to cryptocurrency. read more

As Crypto Market Plunges, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Bulls Preach 'Keep Calm And Hodl'

The global cryptocurrency market valuation plunged 9.93% in the early hours of Tuesday to $1.5 trillion with leading coins trading in the red. Here is what some Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls had to say on Twitter amid the plunge. read more

US Senator Cynthia Lummis Asks Followers To Share Bitcoin Success Stories After Public Endorsement Of Cryptocurrency

What Happened: U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis called for her Twitter followers to send her their Bitcoin success stories, issues, and concerns after her appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. read more

London Asset Manager Takes $1B In Profit After Five Months Of Holding Bitcoin

What Happened: Ruffer, a London-based asset manager, has sold its entire Bitcoin position after investing around $600 million in November 2020. read more