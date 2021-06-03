fbpx
QQQ
-2.97
336.44
-0.89%
DIA
+ 0.27
346.09
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.98
421.31
-0.23%
TLT
-0.52
139.05
-0.37%
GLD
-3.64
182.41
-2.04%

Japanese Exchange BitFlyer Launches Yen-Bitcoin Trading Pair To US Customers

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 3, 2021 11:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Japanese Exchange BitFlyer Launches Yen-Bitcoin Trading Pair To US Customers

Major Japanese cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer announced that it would allow US-based customers to access its Yen-Bitcoin trading pair.

What Happened: BitFlyer U.S.A. announced today at Bitcoin 2021 conference that American customers will be able to tap into the world's largest BTC/JPY market.

According to the company's spokesperson, this move will lead to increased liquidity and new arbitrage opportunities.

The launch of the exchange's cross-border trading for US-based customers enables Americans to access a regulated Bitcoin market denominated in Japan's fiat currency.

BitFlyer USA Chief Operating Officer Joel Edgerton explained that the development allows Bitcoin to fill an important role in the international economy.

“By opening up access to BTC/JPY markets for US residents, we enable a tighter connection between the two cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin can now act as the glue between the two local financial systems — an exciting step on the path to wider adoption,” he said.

BitFlyer is Japan's top crypto exchange, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Its BTC/JPY spot market posted over $30 billion in trading volume, representing 40% of the Japanese Bitcoin ecosystem in the first quarter of 2021, according to the data reviewed by Benzinga.

Furthermore, Japan has been the second-largest market in the Bitcoin ecosystem behind the US dollar over the past few years based on Coinhills data — except South Korea's won overtook it as of press time.

Check out our latest interview with BitFlyer USA's CEO  Joel Edgerton


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Global Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Mining Is Here To Stay, But It Has To Get Greener

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) massive energy usage has become a hot topic lately. And Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk’s recent decision to halt BTC payments due to environmental concerns has ignited a fiery debate around the issue. read more

Judge Rules In Favor Of YouTube In Crypto Scam Lawsuit Filed By Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

A Santa Clara court ruled in favor of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube in a crypto-scam-related case filed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak. read more

Tesla Competitor Becomes First To Mine Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum With Parked Electric Cars

A Canadian electric car can now double as a cryptocurrency mining device for Bitcoin and Dogecoin. read more

'Stick To Space Elon,' Billboards Criticizing Musk Over Bitcoin Stance To Appear Across US

National Football League player Russell Okung is putting up billboards aimed at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk due to his recent utterances on Bitcoin (BTC), Decry read more